Saturday is “National Drug Take Back Day”, designed as a safe and responsible way for citizens to dispose of unused or expired prescription medications.

The Drug Enforcement Administration initiated the program due to the possibilities of old, unused medications causing accidental poisoning, misuse or overdose.

“Drug Take Back Day” was first held in September of 2010, and is now implemented in the Fall and Spring each year.

On Saturday in Union City, the Obion County Drug Coalition and Union City Police Department will be collecting all old, expired and unused medications at Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Police Chief Perry Barfield said anyone wanting to make a drop-off can drive up to the Bishop Street entrance, and someone will accept the drugs for proper disposal.

At South Fulton, Police Chief Andy Crocker said members of his department, and members of the Obion County Drug Coalition, will be stationed in front of City Hall for deliveries.

Both of these “Drug Take Back” events will be held from 10:00 until 2:00.