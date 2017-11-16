Kentucky State Police say a nationwide search for a woman ended Thursday in Fulton.

Post 1 reports said police were searching for 41 year old Lori Peavy, who was seen in the Paducah area around 3:00 on Wednesday.

Witnesses reported Ms. Peavy to be in the company of 42 year old Billy Jo Williams, of Amory, Mississippi, who was considered dangerous and wanted on multiple active warrants.

The two had ties to several states, including Tennessee, but the search ended around 10:30 Thursday morning at a motel in Fulton.

Post 1 reports said Ms. Peavy was located unharmed, with Williams arrested on warrants for tampering with a witness and 2nd degree felony assault.