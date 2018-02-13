Firefighters and law enforcement officials were at the scene of a natural gas fire on the parking lot of the Little General Store in Hickman.

Emergency personnel were called just after noon Tuesday, when the fire was noticed coming from a vented area.

Hickman Fire Chief Tommy Ramsey spoke with Thunderbolt News at the scene, and described the situation.

Officials with the Fire Marshall’s office in Eddyville were called to investigate the scene.

A contractor cut off the gas supply Tuesday afternoon, and the fire subsided just after 5:00.

Fire departments from Hickman, Union City, Fulton and Cayce were on the scene as stand-by.

The roadways were re-opened and all evacuated people were returned to their homes around 4:30 in the afternoon.