Early indications point to a natural gas release as the cause of an explosion at Murray State University on Wednesday afternoon.

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 transferred control of the scene to the State Fire Marshal’s Office on Thursday.

Based on a preliminary investigation, gas appears to be the cause of the explosion at the residential building, which caused injuries to 26 year old Dakota Fields, of Murray.

Fields was air lifted to the Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville on Thursday morning, and was listed in stable condition.

After consultation with state and federal prosecutors about preliminary findings, the incident is believed to be non-criminal in nature.

However, State Police reports said the investigation is ongoing and is expected to take a significant amount of time.