The first game Saturday will be South Carolina-Gonzaga, tipping off at 5:09 p.m. Oregon-North Carolina will follow roughly 40 minutes after the completion of that game. The final four and national championship games can be heard on 101.3 WCMT FM
NCAA Final Four Set
The national NCAA semifinals in Phoenix will feature No. 1 seeds in the Bulldogs and Tar Heels, a No. 3 seed in the Ducks and the surprising 7-seed Gamecocks.