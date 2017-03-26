The national NCAA semifinals in Phoenix will feature No. 1 seeds in the Bulldogs and Tar Heels, a No. 3 seed in the Ducks and the surprising 7-seed Gamecocks.

The first game Saturday will be South Carolina-Gonzaga, tipping off at 5:09 p.m. Oregon-North Carolina will follow roughly 40 minutes after the completion of that game. The final four and national championship games can be heard on 101.3 WCMT FM

