The Anna Kate Wenz Fight Foundation and Scholarship Fund raised around $2,000 Saturday during its third annual Anna Kate Fight Day at Festival Park in downtown Martin.

The money raised Saturday will go to fund the foundation’s scholarship program.

During Saturday’s event, families enjoyed inflatables, water games, a petting zoo, a pet show, and a music festival

The Anna Kate Wenz Fight Foundation and Scholarship Fund was established in 2015 in memory of Anna Kate Wenz, of Martin, who died after a battle with meduloblastoma.

Since its formation, the foundation has distributed over $150,000 in goods, food, and cash to pediatric cancer patients and their families and has awarded four scholarships to students in Weakley County.