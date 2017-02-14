The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has charged a Clarksville woman with stealing approximately a half-a-million dollars from a church.

TBI reports said an investigation began last August on 70 year old Connie Parker, who was a Treasurer for the First Presbyterian Church in Clarksville.

During their investigation, agents learned that Ms. Parker took approximately $498,000 from 2010 to 2016, by manipulating account reports to the church’s board members.

She was indicted with one count of theft over $250,000 and issued a $50,000 bond.