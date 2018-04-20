Internationally acclaimed financial specialist Dave Ramsey spoke at UT Martin Thursday night for a fundraiser to benefit the Ned Ray McWherter Institute.

UT President Dr. Joe DiPietro said having a speaker like Mr. Ramsey shows how important the McWherter Institute is.

While speaking with Thunderbolt Radio, Mr. Ramsey said the donations contributed to the McWherter Institute have a major impact on the individuals involved in the organization.

The Ned Ray McWherter Institute’s vision is to revolutionize Northwest Tennessee’s economic landscape and workforce mentality by inspiring, developing, and sustaining a vibrant culture of collaboration and innovation.