Fulton County Magistrates were informed at Monday’s monthly meeting, that growth in the county can only come with available property.

Hickman-Fulton County Economic Development Director Wendy Puckett addressed the board and said marketable property is being sought to recruit new industry.

Ms. Puckett said she is also seeking leads on property in Hickman, to attract new jobs.

Judge Executive Jim Martin said future growth in Fulton County must come from property acquisition, and construction of new industries.

Board members pledged their support in seeking available land for marketing purposes.