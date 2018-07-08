A Carroll County man is charged with murder in the shooting death of his neighbor.

TBI spokesman Josh Devine says TBI special agents working alongside investigators from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, have arrested and charged 59-year-old David Anderson of Yuma in the death of 64-year-old Ben Cole Birdwell.

On Friday, Carroll County authorities found the Birdwell’s body on a railroad easement near his School House Road property in Yuma.

During the course of the investigation, authorities developed information leading to Anderson as the individual responsible for the crime.

According to Carrol County Sheriff Andy Dickson, Anderson and Birdwell had been involved in a property dispute for several years.

Saturday night, TBI agents arrested Anderson and charged him with one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Tampering with Evidence.

Anderson is being held in the Carroll County Jail on a $150,000 dollar bond.

