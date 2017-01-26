A new bank in Dresden is scheduled to begin construction in the spring with an opening set for January 2018.

First Community Bank of the Heartland, Incoporated, which has its main office in Clinton, has agreed to purchase property on 8610 Highway 22 in Dresden to make room for a bank.

First Community Bank President Bruce Kimbell says a full service temporary banking office on Highway 22 next to E.W. James will be open once construction commences.

The bank will provide an abundance of loans including home, auto, agriculture, and municipal types.

A 3,000 square foot building will be modeled to look exactly like the First Community Bank in Martin.