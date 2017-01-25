A new board member was appointed at a special called Gleason City Board meeting last night in City Hall.

Out of a list with a few candidates, Keith Radford was unanimously approved by the board to replace Marcus Hopper, who’s leaving the board to attend the Tennessee State Trooper Academy.

Gleason Mayor Diane Poole told Thunderbolt Radio about the process of selecting a new alderman.

Mayor Poole has a lot of confidence in Mr. Radford.

Keith Radford will be officially sworn in at the next Gleason City Board meeting February 9th.

In other news, the 1st reading for the bimonthly bulk pickup of disposal items was approved and will be on the agenda at the next Gleason board meeting.