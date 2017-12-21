The Tennessee Department of Transportation held a ceremony this week to launch a project called MemFix 4, which will replace four bridges in Memphis.

Commissioner John Schroer joined state and local officials in announcing the $54.1 million dollar bridge replacement over I-240 on East Poplar, West Poplar, Park Avenue and Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Commissioner Schroer said an innovative process will be used in the construction process, with the bridges to be completed in nine-to-twelve weeks, instead of two-to-three years.

Reports said the four bridges were originally built in 1968, with the new project to be completed in June of 2019.