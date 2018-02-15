The Obion County Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new business to Union City on Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

An open house and ceremony was held for the new Tennessee location of the Citizens Bank, on West Reelfoot Avenue.

Obion County Economic Development CEO Lindsey Frilling said ribbon cuttings are a sign of business growth and new jobs in the community.

Ms. Frilling said it was exciting times for growth in Obion County, with several projects already underway and others in the planning stages.