The Weakley County Public Safety Committee heard a presentation by the local Carl Perkins Center that could give the non-profit organization a new home in the near future.

Weakley County Director Bett Jewell of the Carl Perkins Center in Martin, proposed an eventual move to a new building by the Oasis Medical Clinic on Dustin Laird Drive Monday.

Committee members deliberated on the new location proposal with no official decision being made, though construction on the building could begin in March 2018.

Meanwhile,The Weakley County Public Safety Committee approved the Drug Court’s movement of $13,550 from the Contracts with Other Public line into Travel at the Courthouse in Dresden.