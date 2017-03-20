At Monday night’s meeting at the Courthouse in Dresden, a new Weakley County Commissioner in District 4 has been elected, after a deadlocked vote led to a tiebreak decision from County Mayor Jake Bynum.

Sharon Fire Chief Gary Eddings will serve District 4 as its new commissioner, though his appointment initially led to an 8-8 tie with Sharon Alderman Jason Plunk for the commission seat.

Mayor Bynum was the final deciding vote that led to Mr. Eddings replacing Carmen Chandler as new commissioner.

Commissioners Jack Vincent and James Roy Pope say this commission vote was one of the hardest decisions they’ve made.

Meanwhile, there was no nomination for a new Constable for District 8, though appointment of a constable will appear on the Weakley County Commission’s agenda until election time, if no candidates occur for the position.

In other news, the county commission passed a resolution urging passage of the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act by the State General Assembly, which would give more Tennesseans an opportunity to use high speed internet.

An annual Litter and Trash Grant application that could put around $30,000 into the county’s highway department was unanimously approved by the county commision.

The Weakley County Commission also approved a $3,000 USDA grant application that would promote tourism at the Weakley County Ned Ray McWherter Library in Dresden.

The next Weakley County Commission meeting is May 15th.