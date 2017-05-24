A new director has been named for the University of Tennessee-Martin Paul Meek Library.

Dr. John Burch Jr. began his duties on May 15th after formerly serving as a professor and dean of library services at Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Kentucky.

Dr. Burch began his duties at Campbellsville in 2000, after serving in libraries at Southern Arkansas University and Cumberland College in Kentucky.

He holds a Master of Science in Library Science, a Master of Arts degree and a doctoral degree from the University of Kentucky, and has been involved in writing nine books.

Dr. Jerald Ogg, UT-Martin’s vice chancellor of academic affairs, called Dr. Burch “an experienced library professional and welcomed addition to the campus community.”