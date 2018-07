New Obion County Director of School’s, Dr. Leah Watkins, was introduced to the Obion County Commission on Friday.

Dr. Watkins was introduced by Mayor Benny McGuire, and said she appreciated the dedication of work by the Commission for local children.

Dr. Watkins also spoke about school safety and the upkeep of the county school buildings.

Dr. Watkins just completed her first week with the school system, after starting on July 9th.

