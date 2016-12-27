Residents in Bruceton are anticipating the opening of a new Dollar General store now that it’s been approved to sell beer.

The Banner reports the proposed store, which is set to begin construction on Broad Street, depended on changing a municipal ordinance that stated businesses which sell beer have to be at least 250 feet from churches or schools.

The expected location of the new Dollar General is closer than 250 feet to Liberty Christian Academy on Lexington Street, which caused issues among ownership wanting to open the store.

The Bruceton City Board unanimously approved a new ordinance changing the distance to 100 feet from churches and schools for a business to sell beer recently, which paves the way for a new Dollar General in Bruceton.