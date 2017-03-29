After three months of waiting, Dresden now has a new Community Development Director.

Dede McClure of Dresden began her first day as the city’s Community Development Director last week after previously spending time as an assistant to the position.

Mrs. McClure formerly worked as a primary care nursing assistant at the Weakley County Health Department, and she replaces Lauren Bean Fletcher, who resigned in December to take a job with the Tipton County Chamber of Commerce.

Dresden’s Community Development Director has already been involved in the city’s monthly Flea Market, where vendors sell yard sale items the first Saturday of each month.

Dede McClure is a graduate of Dresden High School and is pursuing a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies at UT Martin.