Three new locations for fiber Internet hubs to be used by West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications are likely to be approved by the Martin City Board at Monday night’s meeting at 5:15.

Fiber hubs on Harrison Road near the Water Tower, North McCombs, and the future Brian Brown Greenway would allow Internet access for Martin residents living in specific sections of town, and a couple of WK and T hubs at Martin Elementary and Martin Middle were recently approved by the Weakley County School Board last week.

Meanwhile, a $45,000 USDA grant that would help buy a new telephone system for City Hall is expected to be approved by the Martin City Board.

The City of Martin will also overview mowing bids and accept one for the upcoming warmer weather seasons.

In other news, the Martin City Board is expected to pass its final reading of an alcohol ordinance that would change the weighted alcohol amount not sold in liquor stores from five to eight percent in accordance with a recently passed state law.

The Martin City Board meets at 5:15 Monday night in City Hall.