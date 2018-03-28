Continued rains in the area has caused Union City Turf Management officials to re-schedule the Final Flight Baseball Classic.

All games on Wednesday are canceled.

Plans now call for out of town teams to play on Thursday evening at Elam Stadium and Thompson Field in Union City.

The Classic will now be a single elimination bracket tournament, with losers to play games at the Martin Recreation Complex.

There will also be additional games played at both Union City fields, and at Martin, on Saturday.

The new schedule for today, at Elam Stadium, includes Glenbrook North, Illinois facing Twin Lakes, Indiana at 5:30, followed by Hueytown, Alabama playing Plainfield South, Illinois at 7:30.

On Thompson Field at 5:30, Crawfordsville, Indiana will face Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, followed by Tipton Rosemark playing Unity, Illinois at 7:30.

Games will be played on Friday at both Elam Stadium and Thompson Field at 9:00, 11:00, 1:00 and 3:00, with loser bracket games at the Martin Recreation Complex at 1:00, 3:30 and 6:00.

The Classic will conclude on Saturday with bracket games at all locations, with the championship to be played at Elam Stadium at 1:45.