A much awaited event will take place Saturday in Hornbeak, with the official dedication of the new Hornbeak Regional Training Facility.

Longtime Hornbeak Fire Chief Bob Reavis spoke with Thunderbolt News and said much work and time has gone into making this building a reality.

Although the 7,500 square foot building will be the new home for approximately 20 members of the Hornbeak Fire Department, Chief Reavis said the facility will be used by the entire county.

The Chief added that past working conditions at the former fire department, allowed them to specifically design a building for the future.

Ceremonies at the new Hornbeak Fire Station will begin at noon on Saturday, at 209 West Main Street, and will include food, tours and many other activities.