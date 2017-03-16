A new food pantry to serve the community 24 hours a day has opened on Clearwater Street in Martin near the elementary school.

Visitors can walk up to the pantry and take items as needed, and this container also carries dog food and essential products including diapers and deodorant.

Martin resident Lisa Griffin and her family check on the Little Free Pantry everyday and restock it if necessary.

Mrs. Griffin was inspired to build her pantry after watching a news story about a food pantry for those in need at a small Arkansas town.

Dave Griffin built and designed the Martin pantry for his wife Lisa, which is on a surveillance camera 24 hours a day in case of mischief.

For more information, you can go to the Little Free Pantry’s online Facebook page.