Fulton Independent School has hired a new girl’s basketball coach for the high school.

Mark Roberson, Jr., of Martin, will take over the program this season.

Roberson graduated from Dresden High School in 2005, and played basketball for coach Chuck West and coach Tommy Dilday.

He has served the last three seasons as an assistant with the boys’ program under coach Dilday at Dresden, and also served two seasons as an assistant girl’s coach at Fulton County High School.

Roberson will become a full-time part of the school staff, serving as the alternative classroom teacher at Carr Elementary.