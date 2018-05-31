A new Emergency Management Director has taken over in Fulton County.

Longtime law enforcement officer Brandon Gallimore, of Fulton, has assumed the position following the resignation of former director Hugh Caldwell.

Gallimore spoke with Thunderbolt News about his current job, and his new position for Fulton County.

Despite his work in Calloway County, Gallimore said he will be on site immediately, should any kind of weather event or disaster occur.

Gallimore said he felt his work in law enforcement would help his transition to Emergency Management, and added that he was still networking with other state and local officials in preparedness for possible events in the future.