Local Elvis fans will have an extra tour or two in their trip to Graceland, now that a 200,000 square foot, $45 million dollar project across from the mansion has been unveiled.

The Sun reports “Elvis Presley’s Memphis” is across the street from Presley’s mansion in the Whitehaven neighborhood, and features an “Elvis The Entertainer” exhibit that includes a section dedicated to his time in the army along with newly displayed performance costumes.

Vehicles owned by Elvis including a 1956 Cadillac El Dorado and a 1969 Mercedes coupe are also available for viewing in the complex.

Meanwhile, the latest Graceland complex will offer a few new restaurants such as a BBQ joint called Vernon’s Smokehouse, which is named in honor of Elvis’s father.

In other news, the “Elvis Presley’s Memphis” complex didn’t come without a price tag.

A ticket to see the mansion, the new complex, and Elvis’s airplanes went from $47.50 last year to $62.50 at the current rate.