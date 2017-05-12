Kentucky State Police now has the ability to reach potential new Trooper cadets, thanks to a change by the State Legislature.

With the change in guidelines, anyone who possesses a high school diploma or GED, and has three years of work experience, can apply for employment with Kentucky State Police.

Prior to the state change, applicants were required to have 60 hours of college credit, two years of active military experience, or two years of certified police officer experience.

KSP Recruitment Sergeant Brad Arterburn said the change should not be interpreted as a lowering of standards, because all applicants undergo a rigorous hiring process that includes written tests, physical tests, background tests and psychological exams, along with 24 weeks of training at the State Police Academy.