The City of Hickman has a new City Manager on the job today.

Commissioner’s hired James Gray, of Union City, to take over for current Manager Johnny McTurner, who accepted a position as the City Recorder at Troy.

The 33 year old Gray attended UT-Martin in political science and public administration, and has been employed as a manager for the law firms of Shapiro-Kirsch and Shapiro-Denardo, handling real estate research, along with closings, foreclosures and bankruptcy.

Gray told Thunderbolt News that he was excited for the opportunity to work in city government.

Gray said he is coming into the job with an open mind, and goal to help the city succeed in the future.

The Union City native said he hopes his management skills will be an asset for budgeting and other city needs.

Gray was selected by a unanimous vote following interviews with several applicants for the position.