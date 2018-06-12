The Fulton Independent School System has announced the hiring of a new principal and assistant principal.

School officials say Mancell Elam has been named as the new principal, with Dana Crawford hired as the assistant principal.

Elam is a Fulton County High School graduate, who played college football for coach Houston Nutt at Murray State, along with a professional stint in the Arena Football League.

He previously served as assistant principal at Hopkinsville High School.

Ms. Crawford has been an educator for 13 years, most recently at Hickman County High School as a Special Education teacher.

She holds a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from the University of the Cumberlands.