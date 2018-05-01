Governor Bill Haslam has announced that Weakley County will receive its first foreign direct investment which will create 220 new jobs.

Home and automotive supplier Dong-A Hwa (Dong-ah-wa) , a South Korean company, has invested 13 million dollars in the project.

Governor Haslam says the new industry could help lure more in the future.

One major player in finalizing the deal is Weakley County Economic Development Director Ronnie Price who says having a Korean population in Martin helped seal the deal.

Martin’s Economic and Community Development Director Brad Thompson says the jobs created will have a direct impact on Martin’s economy.

Dong-A Hwa Sung, established in 1974, is a South Korean supplier of rubber and plastic components for the home appliance and automotive sectors.