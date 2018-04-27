The City of Martin in conjunction with Weakley County is finalizing a deal to bring a new industry to Martin.

Mayor Randy Brundige says “Project Dove” will move a foreign industry into a spec building creating 220 new jobs.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum says the company will invest approximately 13 million dollars on the spec building.

Mayor Bynum commends the joint effort between Martin and the county for making Project dove a reality.

Full details on the economic impact plan including the name of the company will be revealed by Governor Bill Haslam when he makes a formal announcement at UTM Tuesday at 1:30.