Union City School Board members approved a technology purchase during their brief meeting this week.

The board approved the purchase of 22 ViewSonic Interactive Panels, that are 75-inches and 4K resolution.

Director of School’s Wes Kennedy told Thunderbolt News that the new and improved panels will be a great addition to student learning.

Kennedy said training will be provided to the 22 teachers on August 4th, with the panels ready for classroom use this year.

The cost of the project was $88,505 dollars.

Registration in South Fulton 7-12-17

Staff members in South Fulton are getting ready for students to return to class.

Principal Kim Jackson told Thunderbolt News that three events are now planned to get students registered and acquainted with their classes.

Ms. Jackson said the first date will be next week for new students to the system.

Following the new student registration, Ms. Jackson said class schedules and an orientation will take place the last week of the month.

The first day for students to attend classes in the Obion County School System will be on Tuesday, August 1st.

Football – South Fulton 7-12-17

The South Fulton Red Devils look to improve on a (5-5) record from last season, as football practice begins.

Coach Eric Knott said he is glad to be back on the field, with a new form of practice, which delivers more production in less time.

Coach Knott said he currently has 55 players working out in the mornings, with 33 of those returning from last years team.

With both Union City and Trenton Peabody moving up to the ranks of Class-2A, coach Knott was asked his thoughts on the affects of Class-A football.

The Red Devils will begin their season in Kentucky at Ballard Memorial on August 18th, and will play home games with Greenfield, Gibson County, Fulton County, Lake County and West Carroll.

Jones Talks About Volunteers 7-12-17

SEC Football Media Days continues in Hoover, Alabama thru tomorrow.

Today, players and coaches from Texas A&M, Missouri, Kentucky and Alabama will be the focus of attention in discussing the upcoming season.

The Tennessee Volunteers were included in the opening day group, with coach Butch Jones saying his team has much more to accomplish.

A major topic of discussion was the next quarterback for Tennessee.

Coach Jones addressed the issue of replacing Joshua Dobbs, who passed for 2,946 yards and 27 touchdowns last year, while also rushing for 831 yards.

Tennessee will open their season on the road, when they take on Georgia Tech on September 4th.

Fatalities Down in Tennessee 7-12-17

The State of Tennessee is reporting a decrease from last years numbers in traffic related fatalities for the first half of 2017.

Department of Safety records indicate 485 traffic related deaths have occurred as of July 1st, which is down from 497 reported at the same time in 2016.

Statistics for the first six months showed 123 senior drivers have been killed, along with 70 motorcyclists, 55 pedestrians, 34 teen drivers and four ATV riders.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has reported 88 fatal accidents in the Memphis District, with Shelby County recording 64 of those.

Dyer County was shown with five traffic deaths and one in Obion County.

The Jackson District reported 27 fatalities, with Madison and Henderson County tied with six.

Henry County was shown with five deaths and Weakley County one.

