The announcement of new jobs for Obion County will come next week in Union City.

Obion County Economic Development CEO Lindsay Frilling told Thunderbolt News that an event will take place at the Union City Municipal Building next Thursday.

The announcement comes after Union City, City Council members unanimously agreed this week to offer 50 acres of property at the industrial park to a prospect.

Ms. Frilling said the new prospect will become the third occupant in the park, following Greenfield Products and MIA Seating.

She said city leaders and economic development officials are excited at the prospect of new jobs coming to the area to start the new year.

The industrial announcement is scheduled to begin next Thursday at 2:30.