A longstanding family business has made their decision to expand their company in Obion County.

Governor Bill Haslam made a stop in Union City on Thursday afternoon, and in front of a packed Municipal Building crowd, named the newest tenant of the Obion County Industrial Park.

Williams Sausage President Roger Williams talked to those in attendance about the beginning days of the company.

Williams talked about plans for the relocation of their breakfast sandwich production, and the companies employees.

County Mayor Benny McGuire said he was proud of company, and the family, for all of their success.

The new facility will sit on fifty acres of property at the park, and will also serve as a distribution and freezer center, and will house the company headquarters.