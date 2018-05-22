The Martin Public Library Foundation and the City of Martin have plans to build a new library once the police station is torn down.

Martin Library Foundation President Dr. Nick Dunagan says his organization will raise one and a half million dollars with the city to contribute 5.5 million.

Dr. Dunagan says the two-story, state of the art facility will elevate the City of Martin.

Martin Public Library Honorary President David Warren says the new library will be a major upgrade from the current facility.

Construction of the new downtown library is scheduled to begin in early 2019.