The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced that new hunting and fishing license will go on sale on Saturday.

Those wanting to purchase the license can use a TWRA Regional Office, a licensing agent, or the TWRA website.

Resident license may be purchased by anyone who possesses a valid Tennessee drivers license, along with those who have lived in the state for 90 consecutive days with intent of making Tennessee their home, active duty military personnel and students enrolled in a college or university for at least six months.

The new license will be in affect until February of 2018, and is the primary funding for TWRA, which does not receive general fund dollars.