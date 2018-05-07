The newly named manager at Everett Stewart Regional Airport in Union City, addressed the Obion County Budget Committee at Monday mornings meeting.

Robert Snuck was joined by airport board chairman Dr. Chris Gooch in his first appearance before the board.

During his budget presentation, Snuck said the airport budget proposal was calling for a three-percent raise for employees, with some small areas to cut a couple of thousand dollars.

Following the presentation, Dr. Gooch spoke with Thunderbolt News about the hiring of Snuck to run the day-to-day operations.

Snuck said he was pleased to be selected to take over the airport.

Snuck previously served as manager of the Beverly Airport in Beverly, Massachusetts and worked for five-and-a-half years as manager of the tower at McKellar-Sipes Airport in Jackson.