Discovery Park of America officials have announced that “The Cafe” located inside Discovery Park, is under new management.

Park CEO Jim Rippy announced that Connie and Johnny Babb of Union City, began managing the popular Cafe on January 2nd of this year.

When Discovery Park of America opened in November of 2013, Bill and Jan Coffee, who owned the Penny Hill Restaurant at the time, took on the management of the Cafe.

Rippy said that when the Coffee’s told him that they were planning to retire at the end of 2017, they also suggested that he consider the Babbs to take over the operation.

The Cafe at Discovery Park is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 until 5:00, and there is no admission required for people to eat at Discovery Park.

Reports said the Babbs will also be managing “Eats and Treats,” the outside venue that is open during the busy summer months.