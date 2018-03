Construction on Martin’s new police station is approximately 25 percent complete.

Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says the new building will be a major upgrade for the department.

With improved technology a primary focus, Assistant Chief Fuqua says the department is already utilizing iPads to increase efficiency.

Assistant Chief Fuqua says the new location will decrease response time throughout the city.

The next Monthly Progress Report for the new police station is April 4th.