The Sharon City Board has passed a resolution to hire a new fulltime police officer following its monthly meeting.

Police Chief Ricky Cobb recruited Troy Whittworth who still needs in-service training for the year but can begin working with the department effective immediately .

Whittworth has over 20 years of law enforcement experience and, according to Chief Cobb, is extremely qualified for the position

The Board also unanimously passed a resolution to allow Chief Cobb to take full charge of the hiring and firing within the department.

Chief Cobb says having full range over the department’s staffing allows for more effective and timely decision making.