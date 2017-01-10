The new Martin Police station to be located on North Lindell Street across from WCMT Radio had inside and outside layouts presented last night before the city board.

Martin Mayor Randy Brundige told Thunderbolt Radio about the process of creating a new police station.

In other news, the city board approved an application for a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant to improve the city’s sewer system.

Mayor Brundige emphasized how the CDBG grant would help.

If Martin is selected for the CDBG, it will receive an extra $25,000 because the city is a three-star community.

Meanwhile, hiring an administrative management services firm and an engineering firm to help with Martin’s CDBG application was approved by the city board.

Also, the city board approved an $800,000 capital outlay note that benefits public works.

The next Martin City Board Meeting is February 13th.