UT Martin will open a new STEM Center with a reception February 16th from 2 until 5 at a classroom in the Holland-McCombs Center on campus.

The center will give local K-12 teachers additional knowledge to teach sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics, while offering workshops for educators in the Ken Tenn area.

Refreshments and classroom kits will be featured at the reception along with artwork entries from local students that are selected by UTM art and chemistry undergraduates.

The STEM Center is a part of the Teacher Quality Partnership program, which is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Education.