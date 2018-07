A registration date has been set for new students to the Union City School System.

School officials say students who did not attend Union City Schools last year, and are planning to enroll for the new school year, should go to the elementary, middle or high school to pre-register by August 3rd.

All new students should be accompanied by a legal guardian, and should bring their birth certificate, two proofs of residence, social security card and immunization record.

