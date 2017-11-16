The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has made a new addition to their “Top-10 Most Wanted List”.

Reports said 24 year old Justin Wayne Pridemore is wanted by the Greeneville Police Department and TBI on charges of aggravated sexual battery.

These charges stem from an incident involving a child.

Pridemore is a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes, who stands 6’0” tall weighing 260 pounds.

TBI reports said Pridemore has a history of violence and is considered dangerous.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.