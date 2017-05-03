Governor Bill Haslam has announced that Nokian Tyres will build a new tire manufacturing plant in Dayton.

The new plant will create at least 400 new jobs and have a $360 million dollar investment, the largest in Rhea County history.

Nokian Tyres is headquartered in Finland, with a North American sales office in Vermont.

The company is the only type in the world to focus on customer needs in demanding conditions, supplying innovative tires for cars, trucks and special heavy machinery for snow, forests and harsh driving conditions.

The Tennessee plant will manufacture passenger, SUV and light truck tires, with construction of a new 830,000 square-foot facility to begin in 2018 and a completion date in the year 2020.