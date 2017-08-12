Kentucky State Police have added 41 new Troopers to their rank, following graduation ceremonies in Frankfort.

The 95th cadet class reported for duty on May 21st for a condensed course of current officers who have two years of Kentucky law enforcement experience.

Sixty-three cadets began the course, with 22 resigning during the program period.

The training included 500 hours of classroom and field study in subjects such as use of force, high speed pursuit, evidence collection, sex crimes and weapons training.

Following the completion of the course, Troopers Jay Dunn, of Mayfield, and James Luckett, of Louisvile, were assigned to Post 1 in Mayfield.

The graduation of the class brings Kentucky State Police to a total of 866 Troopers statewide.