UT Martin’s new Chancellor Dr. Keith Carver begins his new journey as the head of the university in his first day on campus today.

Dr. Carver was approved for the position at the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees meeting in October, after being recommended for the job by UT President Dr. Joe DiPietro.

Dr. Carver is a Crockett County native who had a public meet and greet with his wife and children at UT Martin in November after his confirmation as chancellor-elect.

The new chancellor succeeds Dr. Bob Smith, who had been interim chancellor since May 2015. Dr. Smith took over in the temporary position when Tom Rakes stepped down as chancellor in April 2015.

Dr. Carver previously served as executive assistant to Dr. DiPietro, and was assistant vice chancellor for development at UT Martin from 2006 to 2010.