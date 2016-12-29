Beginning on Sunday, the State of Tennessee will have a new tool to verify insurance coverage for all drivers on the roadway.

The Department of Revenue will launch their “Electronic Insurance Verification System” to encourage compliance with the state’s Financial Responsibility Law.

Under the program, all insurance carriers who write automobile policies will now be required to register those policies with the Department of Revenue.

On a continual basis, the verification system will check policies against all registered Vehicle Identification Numbers in the state.

If the system is unable to confirm insurance for a vehicle, a notice will be sent to the owner, with a website address to confirm insurance coverage.

State law requires drivers to carry liability insurance meeting state minimums, which is $25,000 for each injury or death per accident, $50,000 for total injuries or death per accident and $15,000 for property damage.