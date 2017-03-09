AP – The University of Memphis has announced plans for a new veterans care center on campus.

The outpatient Veterans Care Center will address the mental health needs of veterans, regardless of era, gender, discharge status or service connection.

The university said the facility will be located in the Psychological Services Center, and will treat issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, substance misuse and other problems associated with adjustment to post deployment life.

The release said the center is being made possible through a gift in honor of university President M. David Rudd.

No timetable was announced for the opening.